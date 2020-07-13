Virginia
Taylor
November 1, 1952-
July 7, 2020
Hatchechubbee, AL- Mrs. Virginia Taylor, 67, of Hatchechubbee, AL, passed Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Hatchechubbee, AL with Rev. Madison Evans, officiating. Public visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Taylor, affectionately known as "Bay Bay", was born November 1, 1952 in Russell County, AL to Mattie Jackson and the late Sam Jackson. She attended Russell County High School and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Hutchechubbee, AL.
Survivors include her mother, Mattie Jackson; four sisters, Brenda Jackson, Josephine Jackson, Catherine Jackson and Gloria G. Thomas; four brothers, James Jackson, Raphael Jackson, Melvin Jackson and Sam Jackson; four brothers-in-law; six sisters-in-law and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
