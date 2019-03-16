Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Chaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Walker Chaney


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Walker Chaney Obituary
Virginia Walker
Chaney
January 10, 1941-
March 11, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Virginia Chaney passed Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Monday, March 18, 2019 in the chapel of Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. Donavon Coley officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect AME Church Cemetery, 77 Goat Rock Road, Fortson, GA. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-6 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Chaney was born in Harris County, GA to the late Joe C. Walker and Carrie Walker. She was employed at Columbus Metra Transit. Mrs. Chaney was preceded by her parents and her husband, the late Curtis Chaney. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Michael (Edith) Walker, Oliver Walker, Robert (Emma) Walker, Jimmy L. Walker, Olive Deon Walker, Tammy S. Walker and Carrie Walker; 30 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two sister; three brothers; and a host of niece, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now