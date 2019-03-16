|
|
Virginia Walker
Chaney
January 10, 1941-
March 11, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Virginia Chaney passed Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Monday, March 18, 2019 in the chapel of Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. Donavon Coley officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect AME Church Cemetery, 77 Goat Rock Road, Fortson, GA. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-6 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Chaney was born in Harris County, GA to the late Joe C. Walker and Carrie Walker. She was employed at Columbus Metra Transit. Mrs. Chaney was preceded by her parents and her husband, the late Curtis Chaney. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Michael (Edith) Walker, Oliver Walker, Robert (Emma) Walker, Jimmy L. Walker, Olive Deon Walker, Tammy S. Walker and Carrie Walker; 30 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two sister; three brothers; and a host of niece, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019