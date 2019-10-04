Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lakeview Memorial Gardens
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion CME Church
Smiths, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Williams


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Williams Obituary
Virginia
Williams
September 16, 1948-
September 30, 2019
Smiths, Alabama - Mrs. Virginia Williams, 71, of Smiths, AL passed on Wednesday, September 30, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be held 12 Noon EST, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion CME Church, Smiths, AL with Rev. Dr. Eunice Lyles, pastor, officiating and Rev. Edward Lane, eulogist. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 12-8 p.m. EST, Friday, October 4, 2019, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Virginia Williams was born September 16, 1948 in Smiths, Alabama to the late James D. Williams and the late Annie Ruth Williams. She was a member of Mt. Zion CME Church, attended Wacoochee High School and was a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Survivors include three children, Shavon Williams, Herman (Felicia) Williams and Kemberly (Stuart) Daniel; two grandchildren, Forrest Alexandria Williams and Isaac Shemar Daniel; siblings, Mae Frances (Willie James) Murphy, Pam (Vernard) Solomon, Willie Pearl Gary, Willie (Teresa) Gary , Michael Gary and James Gary and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now