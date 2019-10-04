|
Virginia
Williams
September 16, 1948-
September 30, 2019
Smiths, Alabama - Mrs. Virginia Williams, 71, of Smiths, AL passed on Wednesday, September 30, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be held 12 Noon EST, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion CME Church, Smiths, AL with Rev. Dr. Eunice Lyles, pastor, officiating and Rev. Edward Lane, eulogist. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 12-8 p.m. EST, Friday, October 4, 2019, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Virginia Williams was born September 16, 1948 in Smiths, Alabama to the late James D. Williams and the late Annie Ruth Williams. She was a member of Mt. Zion CME Church, attended Wacoochee High School and was a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Survivors include three children, Shavon Williams, Herman (Felicia) Williams and Kemberly (Stuart) Daniel; two grandchildren, Forrest Alexandria Williams and Isaac Shemar Daniel; siblings, Mae Frances (Willie James) Murphy, Pam (Vernard) Solomon, Willie Pearl Gary, Willie (Teresa) Gary , Michael Gary and James Gary and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019