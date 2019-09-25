|
|
Vivian Jean
Elmore
August 22, 1932-
September 24, 2019
Columbus, Ga.- Vivian Jean Elmore lovingly known as "Mamma Jean" died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday, September 27, 2019 in the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tony Crosby officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Jean was born August 22, 1932 in Columbus, Ga. daughter of the late Ulysses S. and Ida Mae Griffin Smith. Jean was the 1949 graduate of Jordan High School, and she worked many years for Southern Bell Telephone Company and later retired from 1st National Bank. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Columbus, Ga., The Red Cross, Telephone Pioneers, Columbus Sports Council and volunteered for over 36 years at Doctors Hospital. Jean served as the South Central District Coordinator for the Hospital Auxiliary and was the recipient of the Hospital Auxiliary Fritz Award. Because of her dedication to Doctor's Hospital, a scholarship was named in her honor, " The Jean Elmore Scholarship for Nursing".
Other than her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jepthy "BoBo" Elmore and brother Richard U. Elmore.
Survivors include her children, Carol Jean Elmore of Fortson, Ga., and Gary "Butch" Elmore and his wife Tina of Dallas, Ga., grandson Brandon Elmore of Dallas, Ga., several sister and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews and a grand-dog "Bronco".
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Georgia Sherriff's Youth Home 3000 Hwy 42 N. McDonough, Ga. 30253 or the Humane Society of Harris County 3938 Barnes Mill Road Hamilton, Ga. 31811.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019