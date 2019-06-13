Vivian Posey

Hendrix

September 14, 1930-

June 8, 2019

Columbus, GA- Vivian Posey Hendrix, 88, went home to heaven to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with pastor Billy Duncan officiating.

Vivian was born in Worth County, Georgia, to Jim and Ivy Mae Posey on September 14, 1930. She graduated from Warwick High in 1947 and received her Associates degree from Georgia Southwestern in 1949.

Vivian was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Semion Barto Hendrix, Jr., daughter, Teresa "Teri" Hendrix Chapman, son in law, Keith Green, parents, Jim and Ivy Mae Posey, brother, Lane Posey and sisters, Marie Sumner and Dorothy Thornhill.

She is survived by her daughters, Vivian Colleen Hendrix Mahaney (Jack) and Beth Hendrix Green, son in law, Larry Chapman, grandchildren: Kathryn Mahaney (Alex Gomez del Moral), Kristin (Matt) Gaines, Sarah Green, Daniel Green and Bart Chapman and great grandchildren Francesc and Joan Gomez del Moral.

Memorial contributions can be made to Beallwood Baptist Church, 4519 Hamilton Road; Columbus, Georgia 31904.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary