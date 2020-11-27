1/1
Vontez S. Laws
1990 - 2020
Vontez Laws
May 28, 1990 - November 20, 2020
Grayson , Georgia - Mr. Vontez Shieldale Laws, 30, of Grayson, GA passed on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Grayson, GA. Graveside service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Paul C.M.E Church with Rev. Dr. Raynetta Prevo-Williams, officiating and Rev. Desmond Thornton, eulogist. Visitation is Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Laws was born May 28, 1990 in Opelika, AL to John Laws, III and Otilla Williams. He was a 2008 graduate of Smiths Station High School and served in the US Army National Guard. Survivors include his wife, Kanisha Laws; son, Jonah Ryan Laws; mother, Otilla Williams; sisters, Kendra (Samuel) Gonzalez and Zakirah Dampier; grandmother, Wadine Williams; half siblings, Shavon, Talisha and John Laws, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.




Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Paul C.M.E Church
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
