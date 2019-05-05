Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Higdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Jane "Pidge" Higdon


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
W. Jane "Pidge" Higdon Obituary
W. Jane "Pidge"
Higdon
November 6, 1934-
May 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. W. Jane "Pidge" Higdon, 84, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital. She is Absent from her earthly body, and is now in the Presence of her Lord.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama with Rev. Gene Garner and Rev. Brad McDaniel officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be her sons, John and Jerry Free.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Joey Milligan, Jason Burgess, Jerry S. Free, Darryl Free, Michael Peak, Justin Fentress, Kevin Tomblin, and Andy Free. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive family and friends Monday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Higdon was born November 6th, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia to the late William Thomas Wilson and Mary Jane Holman Wilson. She was a homemaker and member of Cornerstone Ministries of Columbus, member of Gospel Music association, enjoyed gardening, drinking coffee from her front porch, took great pride in maintaining flowers on the graves of her entire family. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tira Eugene Higdon and a son, James Free.
Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Spivey and Barbara (Tom) Burgess, sons, John (Deborah) Free and Jerry Free, sisters, Iva (Otis) Dean Pate and Shirley Ann (Otis) McBride, 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now