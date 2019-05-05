W. Jane "Pidge"

Higdon

November 6, 1934-

May 3, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. W. Jane "Pidge" Higdon, 84, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital. She is Absent from her earthly body, and is now in the Presence of her Lord.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama with Rev. Gene Garner and Rev. Brad McDaniel officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be her sons, John and Jerry Free.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Joey Milligan, Jason Burgess, Jerry S. Free, Darryl Free, Michael Peak, Justin Fentress, Kevin Tomblin, and Andy Free. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive family and friends Monday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Mrs. Higdon was born November 6th, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia to the late William Thomas Wilson and Mary Jane Holman Wilson. She was a homemaker and member of Cornerstone Ministries of Columbus, member of Gospel Music association, enjoyed gardening, drinking coffee from her front porch, took great pride in maintaining flowers on the graves of her entire family. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tira Eugene Higdon and a son, James Free.

Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Spivey and Barbara (Tom) Burgess, sons, John (Deborah) Free and Jerry Free, sisters, Iva (Otis) Dean Pate and Shirley Ann (Otis) McBride, 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary