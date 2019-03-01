Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Carroll Obituary
Wallace
Carroll
September 7, 1942-
February 23, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Wallace Carroll, 76, Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the C.T Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Marshall Morgan, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 12-8 p.m EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Wallace was born September 7, 2019 in to the late Willie J. Carroll and the late Min. Ida Mae Brundidge Carroll. He graduated from Parker High School in Birmingham Alabama.
He leaves to cherish his legacy three sons through the union of Holy Matrimony to Mrs. Wilma Carroll; Darryl (Jessica) Carroll of Los Angeles, CA; Patrick (Minister Vicki) Carroll of Birmingham, AL and Wallace (Barbara) Dick of Birmingham AL; five grandchildren; brother, Frank Carroll of Birmingham, AL; sister, Sabrina (Bruce) Gwinn; a devoted friend and caregiver Pearl Davis of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019
