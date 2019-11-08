|
Walter "Shim"
Alexander
October 5, 1941-
November 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Walter "Shim" Alexander, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, November 4, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Walter Alexander was born October 5, 1941 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late John Lewis and the late Indiana McKelvey. He attended Mt. Olive High School and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Adriane (Joseph) Porter; two sons, Cortez (Shuntara) Alexander and Walter (Lynette) Alexander; mother of his children, Addie Alexander; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Christine (Ralph) Dunham and Mary Lee Jerido; one brother, Jiles Lee McKelvey and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2019