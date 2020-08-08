1/1
Walter Curtis Gilliam
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Walter Curtis
Gilliam
July 6, 1942-
August 3, 2020
Phenix City , AL- Mr. Walter Curtis Gilliam, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Columbus, GA
A private service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. A public visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.EST. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Gilliam was born July 6,1942 in Russell County, AL to the late Washington Eiland and Rosie Lee Gilliam. He attended Sanford High School in Opelika, AL, employed with Ampex for over 35 years, and owned his own business. He was a member of Church of Christ ,Crawford, AL where he served faithfully on the deacon board.
Survivors include one son, Eddie J.(Gail, deceased) Gilliam, Phenix City, AL; one daughter, JoAnn G.(Anthony)Tucker, Blythewood, SC; five grandchildren, Jonathan Rose, Iesha (Rodricus) Morgan, Shhkia Lewis all of Phenix City, AL; Johnathon and Dereek Tucker, Blythewood, SC; one sister, Eva Nell Alexander, Phenix City, AL; ex-wife, Alice L. Gilliam; two great grandchildren, Jacquez and Jamir Morgan; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful husband. I will love you and miss you always.
Toni A Bullard-Gilliam
Spouse
