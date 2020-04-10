Home

Walter Harris Jr.


1926 - 2020
Walter Harris Jr. Obituary
Walter
Harris, Jr.
December 29, 1926-
April 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Walter Harris, Jr. (Master Sergeant, Retired) transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at his residence. He was 93 years of age.
The son of the late Walter, Sr. and Maggie Fesby Harris, Master Sergeant Harris was born in Canton, MS and was a United States Army Veteran of 27 years who served during the Vietnam Conflict and the Korean War. He was a faithful member of the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church where he served diligently as a Deacon, with the Brotherhood Ministry, was former Church Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher, and worked with Vacation Bible School. He obtained an Associates degree from Columbus Technical College and was also a member of the Controller Civic and Social Club. He was a Prince Hall Mason.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James T. Harris, and four siblings, Floyd Harris, Henry Harris, Marie Johnson and Dorothy Davis. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife of 73 years, Mrs. Jessie M. Reed Harris; six children, Kathryn Harris Skinner (Willie), Walter J. Harris (Sandra); Freddie Harris (Theresa), Barbara J. Tyler (James), Charles Harris, and Kimberly R. Allen (Ralph); a sister, Ruby Grant; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
There will be a Private Interment Ceremony for Master Sergeant Harris. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2020
