Walter James Sparks
1936 - 2020
Walter James
Sparks
February 6, 1936-
August 6, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Walter James Sparks "toot" 84, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 with Rev. Steven Garrett, officiating. Public visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST. according to Taylor Funeral Home Inc.
Walter Sparks was born February 6,1936 in Russell County, AL to the late Joseph Sparks and the late Gladys C. (Emmett J.) Vaughn. He was a member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Crawford, AL and was employed by Phenix City Public Works for 25 years retiring as Director of Phenix City Public Works Department.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Ann Sparks; one son, Alan Leonard Sparks; one daughter, Bernice Turner; sister, Jolene McCoy; sister in law, Lizzie (Clarence) Todd; brother in law, James (Beverly) Wiggins; grandchildren; special grandchild, Vernissa Alanna Sparks; great grandchild, Alijah Toliver; and a host of neices, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
