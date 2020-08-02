Walter
Jones, Jr.
May 12, 1955-
July 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Staff Sergeant (Retired) Walter Jones, Jr. of Columbus transitioned home Tuesday at his residence. He was 65 years of age.
The son of the late Walter, Sr. and Josephine Bell Jones, Staff Sergeant Jones was born in Roanoke, AL and was a 1973 graduate of Handley High School where he was a proud Drum Major. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he retired following 21 years of honorable service. He obtained an Associates degree from Columbus Technical College and was currently employed with AAFES for over 20 years. He was a member of the Sightseeing Road Chapel where he served as a Deacon, and was a member of the VFW and the American Legion Post #267. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by by two siblings, Frazier Chappell and Major Chappell.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: five children, Dwayne Jones, Jamal Williams, Jessica Hing (Lloyd), Almetris Tarver (Travis), and Kendra Lucas (Scotty); a god-son, Donald Kennell, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Leslie, Anjalena, Lauren, Trinten, Aaliyah, Travis and Scotty, Jr.; one brother, John Will Chappell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for SSG Jones will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The is no public visitation. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com
.