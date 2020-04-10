|
Walter
King
January 9, 1966-
April 5, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Walter King, 54, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, April 10, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. King was born January 9, 1966 in Columbus, GA to Rosie King and the late Curtis L. King. He was a 1983 graduate of Mt. Olive High School and was employed at Douglas Lumas.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Jones-King; his mother, Rosie King; four children, Jonathan Jones, Sr., Josh Jones, Sr., Shameka Jones, and Marquee Jones; seven brothers, Curtis L. King, Jr., Christopher L. King, Lorenzo King (Kim), Stanley King, Scott King, Sr. (LaToya), Terrance Hall and Rodrick Williams (Lakisha); six grandchildren; six aunts; six uncles; four sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2020