Walter L.
Dixon
January 21, 1937-
June 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Walter Lee Dixon, 82, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, June 17, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12:00 noon EST, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church with Dr. Nathanial Copeland, pastor and Pastor Noble D. Williams, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Dixon was born January 21, 1937 to the late Thomas Dixon, Sr. and the late Mary Jackson Dixon. He was a member of Perfecting Love Ministries; had work with the City of Phenix City and owned his own lawn service.
Survivors include five sisters, Julia M. Lawrence, Josephine Allen and Mable Dixon all of Indianapolis, IN, Dorothy Mayle of Columbus, OH and Fannie Dixon-Caldwell of Phenix City, AL; four brothers, Allen Dixon of Phenix City, AL, Charlie (Leila Williams) Dixon of Columbus, GA, David L. Dixon of College Park, GA and Roy Dixon of El Paso, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 19, 2019