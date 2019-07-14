Walter "Butch" Lowe

Rice III

July 29, 1964-

July 11, 2019

Columbus, GA.- Walter "Butch" Lowe Rice, III of Columbus died Thursday July, 11 2019 at Piedmont Midtown in Columbus Georgia.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Kevin Calhoun and Dr. Robert Beckham officiating. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery and visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Butch was born July 29, 1964 in Columbus, GA., son of the late Water Lowe Rice, Jr. and Marion Hall Rice of Columbus. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1982 graduate of Hardaway High School, 1986 graduate from Furman University where he was in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, 2009 graduate of the Institute of Nashville.

Butch exuded life in everything he did. His infectious smile could be seen out fiddling around in the yard almost every weekend. While in the yard, he could be heard singing along to Peter Gabriel or Jimmy Buffet Radio. He had a passion for painting and always had a project that he was working on, most of the time as a gift for one of his loved ones. Butch loved harder than anyone and always knew how to make everyone laugh regardless of the situation, especially while he was in the kitchen cooking. He loved to cook, especially for his family that he loved dearly. He was also a devoted Alabama football fan, he never missed a game, and made sure to schedule his golf games accordingly. Butch would not have been the amazing man that was without his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He loved every single one of his brothers.

Other than his father he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Ann Rice.

Survivors other than his mother include his wife, Polly Graham Rice of Columbus, children, Parker Rice of Hernando MS., Carter Rice of Hernando, MS., David Rhodes (Morgan) of Columbus, Paul Rhodes (Nicole) of Columbus, grandchild, Ethan Rhodes, sisters, Patty Rice Cook (Barry) of Augusta, Ga., Jane Rice Crisp (Don) of Columbus, nieces and nephews, Di De Irvin (Robert), Gilliam Irvin, Madeline-Jane Irvin, Frank Cook (Erin), Tracy McDaniel (Lee), Meghan McDaniel, Emma McDaniel, Lilly McDaniel, many cousins, Sigma Alpha Epsilon brothers, close house school friends and family-like friends from Louise Tolbert's youth group at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church.

Flowers will be excepted but those so desiring can make contributions to Easter Seals of West Georgia, Feeding the Valley of Columbus, Georgia and the Animal Welfare Organization.

To sign the guestbook for Butch please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com