Rev. Walter Phllips Sr.
1933 - 2020
Rev. Walter
Phllips, Sr.
July 15, 1933-
October 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- Rev. Walter Phillips, Sr., 87, of Columbus, GA passed on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Abundant Life Full Gospel Baptist Church with Apostle Walter Phillips, Jr. and Dr. Walter Taylor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Phillips was born July 15, 1933 in Nashville, TN to the late Edward White and the late Kitty Phillips. He served in the US Air Force; he retired from Chevron Oil Company; he was pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Phillips, Columbus, GA; three sons, Walter (Lanitra) Phillips, Jr., Columbus, GA, Kenneth (Veleta) Phillips, Nashville, TN and Jeffrey Carter, Copperas Cove, TX; five daughters, Sabrina (Glenn) Evans, Deborah Smith, Brenda Goodrum all of Nashville, TN, Ardenia (Horatio) Washington, Columbus, GA, Virginia (Frank) Pitts, Copperas Cove, TX; 20 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
OCT
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Abundant Life Full Gospel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
