Columbus, GA- Rev. Walter Phillips, Sr., 87, of Columbus, GA passed on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Abundant Life Full Gospel Baptist Church with Apostle Walter Phillips, Jr. and Dr. Walter Taylor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Phillips was born July 15, 1933 in Nashville, TN to the late Edward White and the late Kitty Phillips. He served in the US Air Force; he retired from Chevron Oil Company; he was pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Phillips, Columbus, GA; three sons, Walter (Lanitra) Phillips, Jr., Columbus, GA, Kenneth (Veleta) Phillips, Nashville, TN and Jeffrey Carter, Copperas Cove, TX; five daughters, Sabrina (Glenn) Evans, Deborah Smith, Brenda Goodrum all of Nashville, TN, Ardenia (Horatio) Washington, Columbus, GA, Virginia (Frank) Pitts, Copperas Cove, TX; 20 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
