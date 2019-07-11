Home

Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Walter Williams
Walter "Curt" Williams

Walter "Curt" Williams Obituary
Walter "Curt"
Williams
August 10, 1965-
July 06, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Walter "Curt" Williams, 54, of Phenix City, AL, passed on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be held 12 noon EST, Friday, July 12, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Johnnie Freeman, officiating and Elder Henry Williams, eulogist. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. EST with a family hour from 5-7, Thursday, July 11, 2019 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Williams was born August 10, 1965 in Russell County, AL to Mrs. Mavis Williams and the late L.C. Williams. He worked for over 20 years with Southern Phenix Textile Mill and IIG.
His survivors include his wife, Priscilla Williams; mother, Mavis Williams; daughters, Deaven Williams (Tamarik) and Raven James (Charde); sons, Damien Marshall (Shaquetta) and Christopher James; brother, Henry Williams (Wendy); sisters, Martha Carr and Debra Thomas; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Columbus Hospice, The or The in memory of Walter Curtis Williams. Please visit www.thetaylorfunerlhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 11, 2019
