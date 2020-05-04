Walton Thomas
1939 - 2020
Walton
Thomas
March 21, 1939-
April 29, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Walton "Tote" Thomas, 81, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, May 4, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Thomas was born March 21, 1939 to the late Wille Thomas and the late Katie Thomas. He was a truck driver, worked for Colonial Bakery for many years and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 58 years, Mrs. Annie Mae Thomas; two daughters, Sandra Thomas and Lisa Thomas both of Phenix City, AL; two sons, Dennis Thomas of Decatur, GA and Darrin Thomas of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Mary Thomas Long (Roscoe) of Columbus, GA; six grandchildren, Brittnee Thomas, Brian Bennett, Darrin Thomas, Jr., Vantricia Thomas, Dennis Thomas, Jr., Venivia Arnold and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
3:00 - 5:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46: 1)
