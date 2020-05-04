Walton
Thomas
March 21, 1939-
April 29, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Walton "Tote" Thomas, 81, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, May 4, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Thomas was born March 21, 1939 to the late Wille Thomas and the late Katie Thomas. He was a truck driver, worked for Colonial Bakery for many years and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 58 years, Mrs. Annie Mae Thomas; two daughters, Sandra Thomas and Lisa Thomas both of Phenix City, AL; two sons, Dennis Thomas of Decatur, GA and Darrin Thomas of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Mary Thomas Long (Roscoe) of Columbus, GA; six grandchildren, Brittnee Thomas, Brian Bennett, Darrin Thomas, Jr., Vantricia Thomas, Dennis Thomas, Jr., Venivia Arnold and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 4, 2020.