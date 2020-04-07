|
|
Wanda Everett
Robertson
April 15, 1944-
April 4, 2020
Warm Springs, GA- Wanda Everett Robertson, wonderful wife, loving mother and handmaiden of the Lord, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Robertson, age 75, was born April 15, 1944 in Tifton, GA the daughter of Sidney and Rosie Wynn Everett. She was a homemaker and a member of the Restoration Ministries Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Robertson of Warm Springs; her children, Jason (Debbie) Robertson of Columbus, Stephen Everett (Jessica) Robertson of Marietta, GA, Dara Robertson (Eric) Turner of Fortson, GA and Angela Dawn (Brennan) Calhoun of Smyrna, GA; two sister, Wilda Brown of Atlanta and Wylene Blas; nine grandchildren, Nathan Robertson, Melanie Robertson, Meredith Robertson, Naomi Robertson, Ethan Turner, Alex Turner, Kaynen Calhoun, Colton Robertson and Bodhi Robertson.
A private graveside service for immediate family members only will be held at the Masters Family Cemetery in Dekalb County. A public memorial service may be held later.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Robertson may be made to the online at: www.act.alz.org/donate.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2020