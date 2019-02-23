Wanda Faye

Howard

March 23, 1943-

February 20, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Wanda Faye Howard, 75, of Phenix City, AL died at her residence Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 Hwy. 431 N., Phenix City, AL with Bro. Charlie Short and Pastor Steve Faulk officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-4PM at the funeral home.

Mrs. Howard was born March 23, 1943 in Lenoir City, TN daughter of the late Fred Smith and Violet Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel V. Howard and son Denny Howard. Mrs. Howard was a member of Seale Road Baptist church, and retired from Pillowtex as an inspector. She loved her "General Hospital" soap opera and very seldom missed an episode. We will remember her as a generous woman who was beautiful both inside and out.

Survivors include her three children, Michael Howard, David Howard (Tonya), and Deanna Nichols (Michael) all of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Cecil Smith,(Rena) FL; four grandchildren, Simone Rodgers (Jacob), Payton Howard, Mackenzie Baker and Danielle Kortez-Clark (Jesse); three great-grandchildren; several other family members and friends also survive.

