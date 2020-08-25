Wanda Gail"Susie"LittleSeptember 9, 1957-August 22, 2020Phenix CIty, AL- Wanda Gail "Susie" Little of Phenix City, Alabama died on August 22, 2020 at the age of 62.A memorial service to celebrate Susie's life will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Phenix City, Alabama with Dan Elkins officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until time of the service.Susie was born in Columbus, Georgia to Willie Belle Bundrick Gilder and Willie Gilder. She worked for Phenix City Board of Education at Central Freshman Academy and was affectionately known as "Mama Susie" by a lot of kids. Susie was a loving mother not only to her children, but to many others as well. She was the owner of Susie's Café, and later Phenix City Grill. Susie was a people person and enjoyed life to the fullest. In 2017, Susie was recognized with a Heart of The Community Award. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and especially loved her.In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by a son, Billy Shane Price; one brother, Wayne Gilder, and three sisters, Brenda Avery, Sandra Bryan, and Barbara Bryan.She is survived by her husband, Dennis Little; daughter, Tonya Price; son Jim Price, Jr., (Erin Tyra, and her son Noah); grandchildren: Shana Nicole Upton, Katlyn Marie Upton, Abby Little, Cooper Little, Emilie Little, Cole Little, and Casey Little; stepsons: Jarrett Little and Cory Little; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.To share fond memories and condolences with the family please visit