Wanda Gail"Susie" Little
1957 - 2020
September 9, 1957-
August 22, 2020
Phenix CIty, AL- Wanda Gail "Susie" Little of Phenix City, Alabama died on August 22, 2020 at the age of 62.
A memorial service to celebrate Susie's life will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Phenix City, Alabama with Dan Elkins officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until time of the service.
Susie was born in Columbus, Georgia to Willie Belle Bundrick Gilder and Willie Gilder. She worked for Phenix City Board of Education at Central Freshman Academy and was affectionately known as "Mama Susie" by a lot of kids. Susie was a loving mother not only to her children, but to many others as well. She was the owner of Susie's Café, and later Phenix City Grill. Susie was a people person and enjoyed life to the fullest. In 2017, Susie was recognized with a Heart of The Community Award. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and especially loved her.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by a son, Billy Shane Price; one brother, Wayne Gilder, and three sisters, Brenda Avery, Sandra Bryan, and Barbara Bryan.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Little; daughter, Tonya Price; son Jim Price, Jr., (Erin Tyra, and her son Noah); grandchildren: Shana Nicole Upton, Katlyn Marie Upton, Abby Little, Cooper Little, Emilie Little, Cole Little, and Casey Little; stepsons: Jarrett Little and Cory Little; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
To share fond memories and condolences with the family please visit
www.shphenixcity.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
AUG
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
3342983634
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 24, 2020
Wanda was a friend friend that anybody would want to have she was my best friend and I will miss her so much Wanda no more struggles for you no more hardships you are now In the arms of the Lord rest in peace my friend I will never forget you love you Jackie
Jackie Buckingham
Friend
