|
|
Warren Eugene "Gene"
Barnes
April 8, 1932-
August 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Warren Eugene "Gene" Barnes, 87, of Phenix City, AL passed away early Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his family beside him.
A Celebration of funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 3:00 pm EST on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. Robert Goodman officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm EST prior to the service.
Gene was born April 8, 1932 in Slocomb, AL to the late Carswell and Lessie Barnes. Gene moved to Columbus, GA in 1944 where he graduated from Jordan High School in 1948. He served our country proudly and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was the recipient of the National Defense Medal for honorable active service as a member of armed forces during the Korean War. He enjoyed golf all his adult life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and watching Auburn football. Gene was a member of Summerville Baptist Church in Phenix City. He enjoyed attending the men's Sunday school class and Sunday worship services each week. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Eugenia "Genie" Powell Barnes, two sisters, and three brothers.
He is survived by wife of 19 years, Wylean Houston Barnes, two sons, Rocky Barnes and wife Amelia, and Chuck Barnes and wife Kelly, and two grandchildren, Austyn Barnes, and Garrett Barnes, church family, and many caring friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to the Summerville Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Gene Barnes.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019