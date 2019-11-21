|
Warren H.
Paschal, Sr.
April 5, 1921-
November 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Warren Harding Paschal, Sr. transitioned Home peacefully Monday at the Columbus Hospice House at the age of 98.
Born in Upatoi, GA, Mr. Paschal was the son of late William and Lula Jones Paschal. He was a life-long member of the Hopewell Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and former Church Treasurer. He was retired following 30 years with Civil Services at Ft. Benning, GA. He also was a US Army veteran of WWII. Mr. Paschal was preceded in death by his wives, Mrs. Lizzie Jones Paschal and Mrs. Willie Mae Jones Paschal, and was the youngest and sole survivors of 15 siblings.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his children, Nadine Jackson (George), Warren Paschal, Jr., Jerome Paschal, Ida Benning, Monica McGhee, Marvin McGhee, Berlenza McGhee; one sister-in-law, Doris Paschal; devoted nieces, Joyce Bradley, Freida Isbell and Dr. Arletta Brinson; numerous grandchildren, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Paschal will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hopewell Baptist Church with Pastor Frank Smith officiating. The interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
