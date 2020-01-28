|
|
Wayne Russell
Brossett
10/30/1945-
1/24/2020
Leesburg, GA- COL Wayne Russell Brossett of Lee County, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home in Lee County Georgia.
The son of retired Master Sgt Pierce Brossett and Frances Mary Brossett, he was born in Syracuse, New York in October of 1945. COL Brossett had lived in Lee County for over 30 years. A military brat, his early roots were wide ranging; however, he formed his strongest ties to the Louisiana and Columbus, GA areas and was a proud graduate of Baker High School.
He served his country honorably for over 20 years in both the U.S. Army Field Artillery Branch and in the Alabama Army National Guard. A proud Vietnam War veteran, he was also stationed for a time in Korea. In addition to his military service, COL Brossett worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia for 33 years.
He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, son, and sibling. COL Brossett cherished his family and time spent with them. Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Brossett; children William Brossett (Teresa), Eric Brown, Pierce Brossett (Miranda), and Lauren Thomas (Clay). He is also survived by grandchildren, Austin, Benjamin and Charlotte Brossett, and McCoy and Cora Thomas; and a brother Douglas Brossett (Maria). He was preceded in death by his parents, son Warren Russell Brossett, and brothers Leonard and Leslie Brossett.
His funeral service will Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 12 Noon at Kelley Hill Chapel on Ft. Benning with interment in the Main Post Cemetery at Ft. Benning. Flowers are welcome, but those so desiring may make memorial donations to the Phoebe Cancer Center.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 28, 2020