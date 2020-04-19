|
|
Wendell Marion
Kesler
August 26, 1956-
April 16, 2020
Midland, GA- Mr. Wendell Marion Kesler, 84, of Midland, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Athens, GA. Wendell was born in Madison County to Roy Lee and Lurlene Griffeth Kesler on September 7, 1935. He graduated from Ila High School in Ila, GA. He married Frankie Lorraine Bolton on August 26, 1956 in Columbia, AL. He worked in the telecommunications industry for 50 years. He began his career with Southern Bell and worked in a self-owned business and AAA Cooper Transportation before retiring from the State of Georgia.
Wendell is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers, John Lee Kesler, William Griffeth "Billy" Kesler, Austin Andrews Kesler, George Truett Kesler, Sr., Roy Lanier "Buddy" Kesler, and Donald Edwin "Don" Kesler, Sr.; and sister, Janelle Vickery.
Wendell is survived by his son, Wendell Jason "Jay" Kesler of Swainsboro, GA; sisters, Geraldine Kesler "Deanie" Cunningham of Sandy Springs, GA and Jane Kesler Bramlett of Commerce, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a .
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2020