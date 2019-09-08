|
Wendy Fiorello
Savage Cameron
September 11, 1965-
September 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Wendy Fiorello Savage Cameron, 53, of Phenix City, AL, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm EST, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Pastor Shelia Cook and Pastor Rick Frith officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3:00 until 5:00 pm EST at the funeral home.
Ms. Cameron was born September 11, 1965 in Columbus, GA, daughter of the late Charles William Fiorello and Marie Yvonne Bridges Fiorello. She worked in the medical industry for many years but due to her condition, worked the last few years in sales as a 31 Consultant. Ms. Cameron enjoyed camping, fishing and Auburn Football, but above all she loved spending time with her family. She also loved sharing the gospel of Jesus and had a ministry that fed the homeless, Agape Love. Ms. Cameron attended Corner Stone Full Gospel Church.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Michael D. Savage and a step-daughter, Lisa Renee Gordon.
She is survived by her children, Becky Lynn Savage and spouse Brett of Smiths Station, AL, Jerry Lee Savage of Phenix City, AL and Stepheni Savage Elliott and spouse Jay of Phenix City, AL; step-children, Derek Savage and Jennifer Jones, both of Thomaston, GA; sister, Sandy Fiorello, Mary Carter and spouse Bobby and Donna Burt and spouse Tom, all of Smiths Station, AL; grandchildren, Michael, Breanna, Jared, Dylan, Ethan, Faith, Miranda, Nadley, Brinlee, Coy, Dylan, Whitney, Carrie, Raelin, Nick and Hunter; several extended family and caring friends.
Online condolences may be shared at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019