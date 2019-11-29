Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Wendy "Penny" Miller


1972 - 2019
Wendy "Penny" Miller Obituary
Wendy
"Penny" Miller
June 17, 1972-
November 16, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Wendy Michelle Miller, affectionately known as Penny, 47, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Harrison Ford, officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Wendy Miller was born June 17, 1972 in Phenix City, AL to the late El V and the late Minnie Pearl Miller.
She was employed as the Sanitation Site Supervisor by Quality-Service Integrity (QSI) of Phenix City, Alabama.
Survivors include three sisters: Wondra (Alberto) Brown, Donna Miller, and Leaksha (Kevin) Jefferson; one brother, Cedric (Latonya) Miller; two aunts; two uncles; nine nieces; five nephews; three great-nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019
