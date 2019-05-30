Wesley Eugene "Gene"

Columbus, GA- Wesley Eugene "Gene" Lovett, 79, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Fort Church at Mount Zion, 1232 Double Churches Rd. with Pastor Matt Stephens and Dr. Roger Lovette officiating. A private family burial will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. A family visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Mr. Lovett was born September 24, 1939 in Columbus, GA son of the late John Wesley Lovett and the late Ruth Kelley Lovett. Mr. Lovett lived in Columbus, GA his entire life. He worked with Civil Service, Ft. Benning from 1960-1963 and then with the U.S. Postal Service - Columbus from 1963 until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of The Fort Church at Mount Zion Campus.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Charlotte Hall Lovett, two daughters, Catherine Paige Sutcliff (Edward), Melanie Lovett Skibbe (John); two sons, David Alan Lovett (Janet) and Dennis Keith Lovett. He had 11 grandchildren; Cameron Sutcliff of Atlanta, GA, Joshua Sutcliff (Autry) of Las Cruces, NM, Mitchell Sutcliff, who is in the Navy-San Diego, CA and Tyler Sutcliff of Statesboro, GA; Hailey Hinson, Carlie Hinson and Evan Hinson of Columbus, GA; Nathan Lovett (Meagan) of Atlanta, GA and Livia Lovett of Columbus, GA; Andrew Lovett and Kelli Lovett of Columbus, GA. He also has a brother, Dr. Roger Lovette (Gayle), 3 step grandchildren; Kevin Skibbe (Kyle), Ryan Skibbe (Laurie) and Tim Skibbe, and step great-grandchild, Harper Skibbe.

Flowers are appreciated but those so desiring may make a memorial contribution to The Fort Church at Mount Zion or to the .

