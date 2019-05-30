Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
The Fort Church at Mount Zion
1232 Double Churches Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Lovett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Eugene "Gene" Lovett


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wesley Eugene "Gene" Lovett Obituary
Wesley Eugene "Gene"
Lovett
September 24, 1939-
May 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Wesley Eugene "Gene" Lovett, 79, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Fort Church at Mount Zion, 1232 Double Churches Rd. with Pastor Matt Stephens and Dr. Roger Lovette officiating. A private family burial will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. A family visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mr. Lovett was born September 24, 1939 in Columbus, GA son of the late John Wesley Lovett and the late Ruth Kelley Lovett. Mr. Lovett lived in Columbus, GA his entire life. He worked with Civil Service, Ft. Benning from 1960-1963 and then with the U.S. Postal Service - Columbus from 1963 until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of The Fort Church at Mount Zion Campus.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Charlotte Hall Lovett, two daughters, Catherine Paige Sutcliff (Edward), Melanie Lovett Skibbe (John); two sons, David Alan Lovett (Janet) and Dennis Keith Lovett. He had 11 grandchildren; Cameron Sutcliff of Atlanta, GA, Joshua Sutcliff (Autry) of Las Cruces, NM, Mitchell Sutcliff, who is in the Navy-San Diego, CA and Tyler Sutcliff of Statesboro, GA; Hailey Hinson, Carlie Hinson and Evan Hinson of Columbus, GA; Nathan Lovett (Meagan) of Atlanta, GA and Livia Lovett of Columbus, GA; Andrew Lovett and Kelli Lovett of Columbus, GA. He also has a brother, Dr. Roger Lovette (Gayle), 3 step grandchildren; Kevin Skibbe (Kyle), Ryan Skibbe (Laurie) and Tim Skibbe, and step great-grandchild, Harper Skibbe.
Flowers are appreciated but those so desiring may make a memorial contribution to The Fort Church at Mount Zion or to the .
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now