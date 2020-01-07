|
|
Wesley
Miller
January 24, 1963-
January 4, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Wesley Joseph Miller of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Friday, January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Wesley was a devoted husband to his wife Nancy Miller. He was a very hard worker who enjoyed woodwork, fishing, horseback riding, and working in the yard. Wesley also served six years in the National Guard. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Miller; Mother, Margarete Pybus, step-son, Samuel Hundley and step-father, William "Red' Pybus. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Miller; brother, Don Miller (wife Jacinta); step-sister, Vanessa Pybus; step-daughter, Paula Largen; granddaughter, Savannah Hundley; Grandson, Adam Hundley; granddaughter, Madison Hundley; niece, Dolores Miller; nephew, Chris Miller and his best friend, who followed him everywhere, Walker.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 7, 2020