Manchester, GA- Weyman "Wayne" T. Gresham, Sr., 77 of Manchester, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Wellstar Paulding Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas, GA. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Manchester with Rev. W.H. Fancher officiating. Interment will follow in Meriwether Memory Gardens with Bryan Anderson, Tim Davis, Chris Durham, Kent Gresham, Weyman Gresham, Jr., and Alex Lubelski, serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Gresham was born May 24, 1941 in Manchester, the son of Ralph Oren Gresham and Esther Bowden Gresham. He was a 1961 graduate of Manchester High School and joined the United States Air Force after graduation. He was trained as an aircraft mechanic at Sheppard Air Force Base, TX and served for four years. Mr. Gresham worked for Ford Motor Co. after his service and later for SCL Railroad. After a back injury on the railroad, he worked as an aircraft mechanic at Robbins Air Force Base. Mr. Gresham was a member of Bible Baptist Church and had lived in Manchester all of his life. He was a member of American Legion Post 88. He always enjoyed coffee with his friends at the Huddle House, but most of all loved his grandchildren. Mr. Gresham was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ralph "Buddy" Gresham and his nephew, Robert Gresham.

Survivors include his daughter, Mandy Lubelski and her husband, William of Kennesaw; his son, Weyman Gresham, Jr. and his wife Kenelle of Dallas, GA; his grandchildren, Alex Lubelski, Kent Gresham and Kenzie Jay Gresham; his sister-in-law, Julie Gresham of Garden City, GA; his nephew, Eddie Gresham of Garden City and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church, Manchester.