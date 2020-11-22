1/
W.G. Battles
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W.G. Battles
October 26, 1926 - November 14, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - W. G. Battles, 94, of Columbus, GA passed away peacefully at home.
Walter was born in Phenix City, AL son of John Battles and Nannie Mae Yarborough Battles. He served in the European theater in the Army Air force during WWII.
He graduated from Middle Georgia College and was retired from Southern Bell after 36 years of service as Building Operations Manager. His career at Southern Bell began as an installer, repair, transmission supervisor and he climbed hundreds of telephone poles providing service to thousands of customers.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Doris Weeks Battles and his daughter Patti Braswell.
He is survived by his son, Greg Battles (Lori) of Panama City Beach, FL, five grandchildren and a special friend Gerry Murdock.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.


Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved