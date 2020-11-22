W.G. Battles
October 26, 1926 - November 14, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - W. G. Battles, 94, of Columbus, GA passed away peacefully at home.
Walter was born in Phenix City, AL son of John Battles and Nannie Mae Yarborough Battles. He served in the European theater in the Army Air force during WWII.
He graduated from Middle Georgia College and was retired from Southern Bell after 36 years of service as Building Operations Manager. His career at Southern Bell began as an installer, repair, transmission supervisor and he climbed hundreds of telephone poles providing service to thousands of customers.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Doris Weeks Battles and his daughter Patti Braswell.
He is survived by his son, Greg Battles (Lori) of Panama City Beach, FL, five grandchildren and a special friend Gerry Murdock.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
and the American Heart Association
.