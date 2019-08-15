|
|
Whittney
Wheeler
May 10, 1988-
August 11, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Whittney Inez Wheeler, 31, passed Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Oscar Daise, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms.Wheeler was born in Columbus, Georgia on May 10, 1988 to Charles and Florene Wheeler. She was a member of Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2006 graduate of Spencer High School, 2009 graduate of Columbus Technical College, 2017 graduate of Argosy University, and an avid author and publisher.
Survivors include her mother, Florene Wheeler; father, Charles E. Wheeler; son, Bishop Levi Wheeler; three sisters, Nichole (Rufus) Smith, Angela (Hiram) Solomon, Lorraine (Jerome) Jones; one brother, Anthony (Amanda) Wheeler; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019