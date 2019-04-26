Wilber Gene "Red"

Coleman

March 28, 1937-

April 24, 2019

Salem, AL- Wilber Gene "Red" Coleman, 82, of Salem, AL passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm EST Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Katrina Paxton officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00 pm EST at the funeral home.

Red was born March 28, 1937 in Pitts, GA, son of the late Walter O. Coleman and Mildred Gregory Coleman. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1958. Then he retired from Georgia Power after 36 years of service. Red was a Georgia Power Ambassador and a member of the Aflac Pioneers. He enjoyed the lake, both boating and fishing, golf and the outdoors, including hunting, and was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. Additionally, he was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Coleman; two daughters, Holly Cable and Ginny Lee; one sister, Wynelle Hall.

He is survived by his loving wife Fay Callaway Coleman; children, Gaye Johnson and husband Gerald, Tim Coleman and wife Angie, Todd Coleman and wife Becca, Pamela Griffin and husband Earl and Leslie Payne and husband Sean; sisters, Joyce Morris and husband James, Rosemary Walden and Connie Millsaps and husband Charlie; brothers, Johnny Coleman and wife Barbara and Rodney Coleman and wife Dorinda; grandchildren, Trey Johnson, Ashley Mathiesen (Thomas), Mandy Pesamoska (Mike), Tanner Coleman, Hannah Coleman, Courtney, Christian, Haley, Chase Hargraves (Heather), Cole Thweatt, Sarah Payne, Carson Payne and Tyler Cable; nine great-grandchildren; other extended family and numerous caring friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Beulah United Methodist Church or to in memory of Red Coleman.

Condolences may be made online at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary