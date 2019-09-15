Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Fortson, GA
View Map
Wilbur Dozier Jr.


1931 - 2019
Wilbur Dozier Jr. Obituary
Wilbur
Dozier, Jr.
July 13, 1931 -
September 11, 2019
Cataula, GA- Mr. Wilbur Dozier, Jr., 88, of Cataula, GA passed on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Cataula, GA.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Fortson, GA with Rev. Mark A. Lawrence, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Dozier was born July 13, 1931 in Harris County, GA to the late Wilbur Dozier, Sr. and the late Lucille Meredith Dozier. He was a deacon, usher board member and the church clerk for Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Fortson, GA. He founded Dozier Vault Services in 1971, was a founding owner of the Oakview Nursing Home in Waverly Hall, GA and retired from the Ft. Benning School System as the Director of Buildings and Grounds.
His survivors include his wife, Willie Pearl Dozier; children, Dorothy (Johnny) Broner and Gary (Edna) Dozier; brothers, Robert (Dorothy Jean) Dozier and Ernest (Carolyn) Dozier; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019
