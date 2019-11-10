Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Wilbur "Tootsie" Leatherwood


1939 - 2019
Wilbur "Tootsie" Leatherwood Obituary
Wilbur "Tootsie"
Leatherwood
October 5, 1939-
November 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Wilbur "Tootsie" Leatherwood, 80, of Columbus, GA. Died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, November 11, 2019 in Parkhill Cemetery with Reverend Clayton Chesser officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Tootsie was born in Columbus, GA. On October 5, 1939 to the late Hardy Nolan Leatherwood and Mabel Bloodworth Leatherwood. He was a lifelong resident and a long time employee with Pounds Appliance. Tootsie loved the outdoors and was an avid Deer Hunter. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Wayne Leatherwood, Weed Leatherwood, Winnie Ward, Trudy Chesser and a grandchild, Cameron Roney.
Survivors include his children, Nolan Leatherwood (Janie) of Columbus and Kelia McRae (Scotty) of Lagrange, GA. grandchildren, Tyler McFarlin and Chris Leatherwood (Liz) great grandchildren, Ashton Leatherwood and Riley Leatherwood, siblings, Sissy Chesser (Clayton), Janie Wiggins and Shugey Edwards (Harold).
Fond memories and condolences may be left for the Leatherwood family at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 10, 2019
