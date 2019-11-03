|
|
Wilbur Ray
Kilcrease
October 7, 1929-
October 31, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Wilbur Ray Kilcrease, 90, of Phenix City, AL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Oak Park Healthcare in Auburn, AL.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm EST Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Golden Acres Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Ellison officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City Mr. Kilcrease was born October 7, 1929 in Brantley, AL to the late Leamon Kilcrease and Annie Lou Morrow Kilcrease. He retired from Swift Textiles with 40 years of dedicated service. He loved refereeing softball and enjoyed supporting all sports. He was a loyal Alabama Crimson Tide fan and loved hunting and the outdoors. His greatest joy was spending quality time with all his family and especially all the holidays. He enjoyed traveling and seeing many beautiful places with his family. He loved fellowship and was a devoted member of Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mavis Wicker Kilcrease and two brothers, Dewey Kilcrease and Clayton Kilcrease. He is survived by his three children, Merita Norris (Bill), Tim Kilcrease (Jeanine) and Jerry Kilcrease (Donna), all of Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Dorothy Sue Cook (Augusta) of Brantley, AL, and Talitha Potter (Roger) of Foley, AL, and two brothers, Bobby Kilcrease of Phenix City, AL and Clyas Kilcrease (Angelia) of Phenix City, AL; (9) grandchildren, Beth Hedges (Gabe), Amanda Owens (Heath), Aimee Kilcrease, Adam Kilcrease (Emily), Jeremy Silva (Cathrein), Andrew Kilcrease (Kerrie), Nathan Kilcrease (Kristy), Rachel Marks (Derek), and Tina Green; (11) great-grandchildren, Allie Hedges, Harrison Hedges, Corbin Owens, Kennedy Owens, Bryce Sanders, Harper Jones, Adalyn Kilcrease, Corina Silva, Olivia Silva, Charlotte Marks, and Tucker Marks; numerous extended family members, church family, and many caring friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of their loved one, Marie Chatman, Vanessa Carpenter, Claudine Jackson, and the late Helen Moore and the staff of Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 3, 2019