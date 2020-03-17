|
Wiley Grey
Sloan
November 23, 1948-
March 6, 2020
Athens, GA- With energy and passion for servant leadership, steeped by an extra helping of creativity, all those who interacted with Wiley Sloan benefitted from his talents, generosity and gregarious humor. Wiley, and his twin brother, Walter, were born in Nashville, TN and grew up in Fayetteville, TN. He graduated from Central High School in 1966 where he was active in the Latin and Beta Clubs. He then received his BA from TN Technological University and an MBA from Columbus State. Following a career with Siemens Corporation, he and his wife, Sarah, retired to the mountain hamlet of Highlands, NC, where Wiley was active in numerous civic organizations and the Highlands United Methodist Church.
The Highlands community warmly embraced Wiley's expansive talents where they enjoyed his penchant for journalism via recurring articles in Laurel magazine, his flair for interior design via merchandise staging at Mountain Findings Thrift Shop, his widely revered creative aptitude for teaching scripture to adult Sunday School classes and his palpable delight for singing tenor with his friends in the Highlands UMC choir. In addition, Wiley's long time interest in antiques developed into a robust retirement business - appraising, buying and selling antiques as well as conducting estate sales, and helping fellow Highlanders find the perfect piece for their mountain homes.
In addition to community involvement, Wiley and Sarah loved to entertain and managed to fit in annual international travel learning about the cultures they visited and making new friends.
In addition to his wife, Sarah Ray Sloan, Wiley is survived by his twin brother, Lawrence Walter Sloan and wife Elizabeth of Fayetteville, TN, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, April 4, at 2 p.m. at Highlands United Methodist Church. A visitation reception will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Highlands UMC building fund where Wiley served on the building committee. (Highlands United Methodist Church, P O Box 1959 - 315 Main Street, Highlands, NC 28741).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2020