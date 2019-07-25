Wiley J. "Jr"

Flanagan

November 17, 1922-

July 20, 2019

Columbus, GA- Wiley J. "Jr" Flanagan, 96, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery 4161 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA 31907 according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends following the service at his daughter, Brenda's residence, 8400 Veterans Parkway Apt. 918 Columbus, GA 31909.

Wiley J. "Jr" Flanagan was born in Early County, Blakely, GA on November 17, 1922 to Wiley J. Flanagan, Sr and Ola J. Flanagan. He was a local farmer in Blakely, Ga and later moved his family to Columbus, GA where he worked at Eagle & Phenix Mills.

Our Daddy lived a very long life and was a loving husband and father. Daddy lost the love of his life Ida Lois Flanagan on January 17, 2007 but he stayed strong for his 7 children and all his grandkids and great grandkids.

Our Daddy has gone on to Heaven and I am sure our Mama was there waiting for him at the gates of Heaven. He missed her so much and in his last days, he kept asking for her and saying she came to get him.

He is survived by his seven children and their spouses, Brenda Tietgen, Grace Williams (Jesse), Joan Berry (Mike), Kathy Nichols (Terry), Wiley Flanagan III (Beth), Ben Flanagan (Gail) and Cindy Flanagan, his grandchildren, Chris Tietgen, Sam Williams, Tobey Williams, Stacie Jones (Joe), Robert Berry (Samantha), Amy Nichols, Jason Nichols (Lisa), Brandi Jenkins (Jesse), Kaci Johnson (Trevor), Jessica Weed, his great-grandchildren, LeAnne Lindsey, Summer Jones, Abby Jones, Jackson Berry, Jacelyn Lahr, Owen Lahr, Dallas and Ashton Jenkins, Laken Weed, Kinleigh Smith, Matthew Williams and Kaitlyn Nichols, and his special pet Lily, who stills sits by his door to check on Daddy.

