Wilfred
Lee Davis
September 9, 1962-
August 11, 2020
Pittsview, AL- Mr. Wilfred Lee Davis, 57, of Pittsview, Alabama passed Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Pittsview, AL
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST (12 noon CST), Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Springhill Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 109 M Comer Road (Highway 89) Eufaula, Alabama 36027. Public visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST (12-3 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Davis was born in Comer, AL September 9, 1962 to the late John Lester and the late Rosa Lee Davis.
His survivors include his wife, Cassandra Davis; four daughter, Chaneta, Wendy, Keeyana and Angel; three sons, Wilfred Jr., KeeSean, and Jamir, two grandsons; one granddaughter; sister, Doris Thomas; two brothers, John and Larry Davis and a host of relatives and friends.
