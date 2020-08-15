1/1
Wilfred Lee Davis
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilfred
Lee Davis
September 9, 1962-
August 11, 2020
Pittsview, AL- Mr. Wilfred Lee Davis, 57, of Pittsview, Alabama passed Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Pittsview, AL
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST (12 noon CST), Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Springhill Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 109 M Comer Road (Highway 89) Eufaula, Alabama 36027. Public visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST (12-3 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Davis was born in Comer, AL September 9, 1962 to the late John Lester and the late Rosa Lee Davis.
His survivors include his wife, Cassandra Davis; four daughter, Chaneta, Wendy, Keeyana and Angel; three sons, Wilfred Jr., KeeSean, and Jamir, two grandsons; one granddaughter; sister, Doris Thomas; two brothers, John and Larry Davis and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved