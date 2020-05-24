WillardBrownFebruary 17, 1952-May 21, 2020Fortson, GA- Willard E. Brown, age 68, of Fortson, GA passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on May 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at the Wedowee Cemetery in Wedowee, AL on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM CT.Willard was born in Rotan, TX on February 17, 1952, the son of Neal and Margie Brown. Willard Graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1971 and Texas A&M University with an Associate's Degree in Electronics. Willard enlisted in the U.S. Army in August of 1971 and honorably discharged in May of 1973. He served with the 1st Military Police Company, 1st Infantry Division with deployment in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Bar, and Vietnam Campaign and Service Medals. He was a Marksman with the M-16 Rifle and expert with the 45-caliber pistol.Willard had a long and successful career in the cable television industry and finished his work career as an Electronics Technician with CSRA at Ft. Benning, GA.His Greatest joy was spent with family, especially his 5 grandchildren that were the light of his life. Willard loved the great outdoors, fishing, gardening, his beloved pets and college football.Willard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wayne Brown (Bryan, TX). He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Sandra Kirby Brown, two sons, Christopher New (Janet) of Windermere, FL and David New (Donna) of Columbus, GA; five grandchildren, Allison, Morgan, Benjamin, Quint and Nate and many other loving relatives.