William "Bill" Alfred

Sloan

October 4, 1946-

May 17, 2020

Columbus, GA- William "Bill" Alfred Sloan, 73, of Columbus, GA passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House.

Bill was born on October 4, 1946 in Hammonton, NJ to the late Bernard and Elizabeth Sloan. He retired after a successful career at Dolly Madison where he served as an Operation Analyst. Bill enjoyed watching NASCAR and became quite accomplished at working on cars. In the past, he loved to spend time in the great outdoors hunting and golfing. Bill was Lutheran by faith.

Survivors include his daughter, Tracie Cardenas (Jose) of Lacey, WA; son, Chad Sloan (Toni) of Columbus, GA; sisters, Linda Shirah (Jerry) of Duluth, GA and Elizabeth Plock (Bill) of Fortson, GA; brother, David Sloan (Nancy) of Smiths Station, AL; several grandchildren.





