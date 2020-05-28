William Alfred "Bill" Sloan
1946 - 2020
William "Bill" Alfred
Sloan
October 4, 1946-
May 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- William "Bill" Alfred Sloan, 73, of Columbus, GA passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House.
Bill was born on October 4, 1946 in Hammonton, NJ to the late Bernard and Elizabeth Sloan. He retired after a successful career at Dolly Madison where he served as an Operation Analyst. Bill enjoyed watching NASCAR and became quite accomplished at working on cars. In the past, he loved to spend time in the great outdoors hunting and golfing. Bill was Lutheran by faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Tracie Cardenas (Jose) of Lacey, WA; son, Chad Sloan (Toni) of Columbus, GA; sisters, Linda Shirah (Jerry) of Duluth, GA and Elizabeth Plock (Bill) of Fortson, GA; brother, David Sloan (Nancy) of Smiths Station, AL; several grandchildren.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
4048 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907-2210
(706) 323-8152
