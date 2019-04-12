William Andrew

Tomlin

February 6, 1932-

April 9, 2019

Manchester, GA- William Andrew (Bill) Tomlin, 87 of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Manchester First Baptist Church, 12 East Second St., Manchester, GA. Interment to follow in Meriwether Memory Gardens with Bill's grandsons serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Manchester Lions Club, American Legion Post 88 and Bill's Sunday School Class. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 pm prior to the service at the church.

Bill was born February 6, 1932 in Clayton, GA, the son of Garnet Hershel Tomlin and Elizabeth Brooks Tomlin. He was a graduate or Rabun County High School where he was a member of the school's first football team. He was a graduate of Young Harris College and the University of Georgia where earned his bachelor's degree in Personnel Administration and master's degrees in Personnel Administration and Psychometric Testing and in Rehabilitation Counseling. Bill served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Korea as part of the SCARWAF engineer group. He was a Corporal serving as Motor supervisor to headquarters and service company operations of vehicles and heavy equipment operations. He volunteered for the Georgia State Defense Force in 1986 and retired as a Colonel.

Bill began his thirty plus year counseling career in 1960, 27 years with the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation until his retirement in 1991. He was a charter member of the Manchester Lions Club, former Post Commander of American Legion Post 220 and 88 and was a life member of Disabled American Veterans. In each of the organization mentioned, Bill not only served on the local level but on the state and in some cases the national level. This was also true for his professional counseling service on many state and national boards. He received numerous awards for his service to veterans, and charities such as the Lions Club and the American Heart Association. He has served on the Pathways Board representing Meriwether County for about 15 years and was selected by Governor Zell Miller to serve on the Nonpublic Post Secondary Education Committee for 13 years.

Bill was a member of Manchester First Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he was a Sunday School teacher and served on many church committees over the years.

Bill is survived by his wife 58 years, Pat Tomlin of Manchester; his daughter, Beth Carlisle and her husband, Jeff of Norcross; his sons, Andy Tomlin and his wife, Lisa of Madison, AL, Michael Tomlin and his wife, Alison of Thomaston; granddaughter, Laura Ann Brooker and her husband, Travis; grandsons, John Carlisle, Daniel, Joshua, Jacob and Ian Tomlin, Aydan and Wyatt Hershel Tomlin; brothers, Tommy (Anita) Tomlin of Leesburg, FL, Bob (Ann) Tomlin of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Jeanette (Cecil) Free of Mountain City, GA and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions in memory of Bill may be made to Manchester First Baptist Church.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019