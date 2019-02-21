|
|
Retired Lance Corporal William Augusta
Renfro, III
August 4, 1949-
February 14, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Retired Lance Corporal William Augusta Renfro III, 69, of Columbus, Georgia died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church, with Father Noel Danichwice officiating, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 1-5 PM, followed by a family hour 5-7 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Renfro was born August 4, 1949 in Columbus, GA, son of the late William Augusta Renfro, Jr. and Jacquelin June Renfro. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church. Survivors include: his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Joyce Renfro: three sons, Anthony Couch, Raythel Couch and Calvin Fitzhugh; one daughter, Regina Couch; one brother, Michael Renfro; three sisters, Marie Harris (Willie James), Sheila Renfro, and Glenda "Gigi" Crawford (Edward) and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019