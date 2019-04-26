Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Leonard Sr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William B. Leonard Sr. Obituary
William B.
Leonard, Sr.
April 15, 1959-
April 20, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. William B. Leonard, 60 of Columbus, Georgia died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Atlanta, GA. Funeral Services will be 2 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-6 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Leonard was born April 15, 1959 in Hatchechubbee, AL, the son of the late William and Apanella Leonard. Survivors include his loving wife, Lora Leonard, two daughters, Frances Buckner and Erica Simpson, five sons, Damiaan Leonard, Santae Richardson, William B. Leonard, Dominique Leonard, Frederick Person, one sister, Hellen Smoaks, three brothers, Isaac "Ike" (Wakenia) Leonard, Barry Leonard, and Ricky (Mary) Leonard, his mother-in-law Bertha James Speights, seven brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Debra) Person, Chyenne (Judy) Person, Donald Person, Curly (Irene) Person, Stanley Tarver, Vincent (Tylenna) Wood and Rickey (Annie) Wood, 20 grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now