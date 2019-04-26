|
|
William B.
Leonard, Sr.
April 15, 1959-
April 20, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. William B. Leonard, 60 of Columbus, Georgia died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Atlanta, GA. Funeral Services will be 2 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-6 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Leonard was born April 15, 1959 in Hatchechubbee, AL, the son of the late William and Apanella Leonard. Survivors include his loving wife, Lora Leonard, two daughters, Frances Buckner and Erica Simpson, five sons, Damiaan Leonard, Santae Richardson, William B. Leonard, Dominique Leonard, Frederick Person, one sister, Hellen Smoaks, three brothers, Isaac "Ike" (Wakenia) Leonard, Barry Leonard, and Ricky (Mary) Leonard, his mother-in-law Bertha James Speights, seven brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Debra) Person, Chyenne (Judy) Person, Donald Person, Curly (Irene) Person, Stanley Tarver, Vincent (Tylenna) Wood and Rickey (Annie) Wood, 20 grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019