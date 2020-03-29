Home

William Benjamin "Billy" Milton Jr.


1960 - 2020
William Benjamin "Billy" Milton Jr. Obituary
William "Billy" Benjamin
Milton Jr.
April 26, 1960-
March 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- William "Billy" Benjamin Milton, Jr., 59 of Columbus, GA. died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Due to the public health crisis a private graveside will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 30, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. A public Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held at a date to be determined after the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided. Billy was born April 26, 1960 in Dublin, GA, to Dr. William B. Milton, Sr. and Viola Hodges Milton. He worked as a technician for Waverly Hall Telephone and Telecommunications; he also worked at Public Service Cellular and was a former manager at Brown Brothers Sand Company in Junction City, GA. He attended Radium Springs Baptist Church in Albany, GA, in his younger days, where he traveled and sang in the youth choir. He was a member of Springfield Baptist Church. He loved to dance, loved horses and wear his starched wrangler jeans and shirts. He was a family man and loved his children. Other than his father he was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Milton.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Milton of Columbus, GA, son, Benjamin Guthrie Milton of Columbus, GA, daughter, Hannah Denese Milton of Columbus, GA, step-daughters, Carol Roberts of Phenix City, AL, Brandi Seaver of Utah, mother, Viola Hodges Milton of Monroe, GA, sister in law, Terri Milton of Monroe, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2020
