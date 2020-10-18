1/1
William "Bill" Boushka
1925 - 2020
William "Bill"
Boushka
August 21, 1925-
October 14, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- WILLIAM "BILL" BOUSHKA SR, age 95, of Smiths Station, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A Celebration of Bill's Life Graveside Service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Hwy 165, Ft. Mitchell, AL. Due to COVID-19, guests are required to wear mask and practice of Social Distancing.
Bill was born August 21, 1925 in Kane, Illinois where after graduating High School in 1943. He was drafted into the Military but instead enlisted in the Navy and served his country proudly until 1946. Bill was able to attend the University of Missouri and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was employed in Tennessee and Ohio before being transferred to Columbus, Georgia as the Plant Engineer at Tom's Foods until his retirement. His first marriage to Lorna Shanks was blessed with three children. His marriage in May of 1975 to Barbara Langley gained two Daughters. They enjoyed many years together before Barbara's death in 2015. He loved to exercise and walk with his K9 companion Boomer. Bill was a good, gentle, humble, and kind Man. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Beloved wife Barbara Keel BOUSHKA; daughter Nancy A BOUSHKA; father Charles BOUSHKA; mother Jennie Hildred BOUSHKA.; sister Helen Harris and brother Delbert BOUSHKA; preceded Bill in death. He is survived by son William Mathis Boushka, Jr (Elaine); daughter Susan Boushka Royer (Dalton); daughter Kay Fairer; and daughter Carol Duke (Don); granddaughter Katherine Aurora Callahan (Michael), grandson Joshua Elizondo (Michelle), grandson Alex Boushka (Jennifer), grandson Matthew Boushka (Miriam), grandson Michael Boushka (Susan), grandson Andrew Boushka, granddaughter Haley Boushka, granddaughter Michelle Bridgewater (Nathan), granddaughter Chelsea Boushka, granddaughter Emma Boushka, grandson Will Segraves, grandson Bryan Segraves (Abby), grandson Tripp Duke (Morgan), granddaughter Lauren Duke (Chris), Seventeen great-grandchildren; adored K9 Companion Boomer and nephew Steve Harris; other family members and many friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shphenixcity.com for the BOUSHKA SR family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
3342983634
