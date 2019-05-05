The Day You Went Away

William B-Man Burroughs

03/12/1955 - 05/05/2017

Today is the second anniversary of the day that we lost you.

For a time it felt as if our lives had ended too.

Loss has taught us many things, and now we face each day

With hope and happy memories to help us on our way.

Though we're full of sadness that you are no longer here

Your influence still guides us, and we feel you near

What we shared will never die, It lives within our hearts,

Bringing strength and comfort while we are apart!



Wife Debra, Children Keith, Corey, Monica, Ashley and the Grandchildren Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019