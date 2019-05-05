|
The Day You Went Away
William B-Man Burroughs
03/12/1955 - 05/05/2017
Today is the second anniversary of the day that we lost you.
For a time it felt as if our lives had ended too.
Loss has taught us many things, and now we face each day
With hope and happy memories to help us on our way.
Though we're full of sadness that you are no longer here
Your influence still guides us, and we feel you near
What we shared will never die, It lives within our hearts,
Bringing strength and comfort while we are apart!
Wife Debra, Children Keith, Corey, Monica, Ashley and the Grandchildren
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019