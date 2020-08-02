1/
William Burton "Bill" Poovey Jr.
1961 - 2020
William Burton
"Bill" Poovey, Jr.
December 8, 1961 -
July 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- William Burton Poovey, Jr., of Columbus, Georgia, passed away of natural causes at his home on July 27, 2020.
He was born in Savannah on December 8, 1961, to parents Marian Rice Poovey and William Burton Poovey, both deceased. A longtime Georgia resident, Bill graduated from Hardaway High School and Berry College and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Poovey Kennedy (Butch) of Kittery Point, Maine, and several cousins who remained an active part of his life. The family would like to express deepest thanks to Jim Gunby of Synovus Trust and Stacy Welch of The First Presbyterian Church for their unwavering support of Bill in the last years of his life.
A graveside service honoring Bill will take place at Parkhill Cemetery on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Reverend Danny Deith and Reverend Connie Happell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness www.nami.org/Home, which provided resources as they sought to help Bill manage his own mental health conditions.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
