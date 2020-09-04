Mr. William C.
Gardner
December 18, 1933-
August 31, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. William C. Gardner, 86, of Columbus, GA died Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave. John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus, GA with Rev. Alfred Bunkley officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-5 PM, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the funeral home. William C. Gardner was born December 18, 1933 in Cusseta, GA, to the late Marshall Archieball and Eula B. Gardner. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Buena Vista, GA and served on the Usher Board, was Chairman of the Deacon Ministry and a faithful Church Treasurer. He was employed at Tom's Foods, Inc. as a Fork Lift Operator for 40 years of service until he retired. On April 14, 1957 he was united in Holy Matrimony to his lovely sweetheart, Bernice Woodson Gardner. Married for 63 years, to this union one son was born, Maurice Derick Gardner. Surviving his departure with cherished memories include: his devoted wife, Bernice and one son, Maurice Gardner, both of Columbus, GA; three sisters, Annie Laura Odoms and Mary Ruth McBride, both of Buena Vista, and Eula Young (Jacob) of Venice, IL; seven sisters-in-law, Louise Gardner, Ethel Baker (S.T.), Earlene Woodson, Gladys Woodson, all of Cusseta, GA, Elicious Gardner of Atlanta, GA, Annie Ruth Clark of South Hampton, NJ, and Brenda Woodson of Detroit, MI; two brothers-in-law, Albert Woodson of Columbus, and Otis Woodson (Mayola) of Buena Vista; nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friends, Curtis Fowler (Mariah) of Columbus, GA.
.